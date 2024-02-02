GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mysuru zoo hosts interaction on wetlands

February 02, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Naturalist U.N. Ravikumar speaking on wetlands at Conservation Speaks on the occasion of World Wetlands Day, at Mysuru zoo on Friday.

Naturalist U.N. Ravikumar speaking on wetlands at Conservation Speaks on the occasion of World Wetlands Day, at Mysuru zoo on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

On World Wetlands Day, the Mysuru zoo on Friday organised talks as part of its Conservation Speaks’ series.

At the 25th Conservation Speaks, naturalist U.N. Ravikumar shared his views on “Wetlands and human wellbeing” while Suttur S. Malini, chairperson, Department of Genetics and Genomics, University of Mysore shared her thoughts on the topic “The health impact of microplastics”.

They delivered the lecture at the amphitheatre on the zoo premises which was also attended by some zoo visitors.

The zoo said wetlands are among the most diverse and productive ecosystems on the planet, providing habitat for countless species of plants and animals. However, they are under constant threat due to human activities and climate change. One of the best ways to approach the above issues is through open and transparent discussion with researchers and conservationists.

Accordingly, it hosted the talk from the experts for throwing light on the situation.

As an ex-situ conservation centre and an important part of its objectives, the zoo has been conducting conservation education programmes and Conservation Speaks’ lecture series is one of them. The Conservation Speaks’ aims to educate and inspire individuals of all ages to actively participate in conservation of our vital ecosystems, the zoo said here.

