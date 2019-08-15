Mysuru zoo gets white rhinos from Singapore

The long-awaited wish of Mysuru zoo to add to its collection a pair of white rhinoceros has been achieved.

Singapore Zoo gave a pair which reached the Mysuru zoo from the Bengaluru airport on August 12.

Rhinoceros Oban (male) and Vita (female) are scouting their new home with a lot of inquisitiveness soon after their arrival. The two-year-old Oban and 3.9-year-old Vita are kept in quarantine and are under close observation.

“After a gap of three years, Mysuru zoo has got an opportunity to house the Southern white rhinoceros. Chidambaram, the head-keeper in Singapore zoo, had accompanied the rhinos from Singapore,” said Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni.

In captivity, white rhinos can live up to 40 years. Both male and female will mature early and start reproducing at the age of 6-8 years in captive conditions, a release said here.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Assistant Director and Head of the Veterinary Section K.R. Ramesh, and A.V. Sathish, Range Forest Officer and Head of the Animal Section, in planning and arranging the required logistics. The zoo enthusiasts will soon be getting a chance to see this wonderful specie of African landscape.”

The Mysuru zoo has thanked the Singapore Zoo authorities, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, the Central Zoo Authority, the Directorate of Foreign Trade, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Trade Unit, Animal Quarantine and Certification Services, Karnataka Forest Department, Zoo Authority of Karnataka, officers of authorities and animal keepers and staff for helping it in realising the wish of housing the Southern white rhinos.