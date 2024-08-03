ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru zoo gets battery buggy from Walkmate Footwear under CSR aid

Updated - August 03, 2024 12:35 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 12:34 pm IST

The zoo management said the company’s gesture will definitely inspire other corporate bodies and charitable institutions to take part in such initiatives

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of new-born giraffe calf Daksha (right) at Mysuru zoo. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

The century-old zoo in Mysuru, Karnataka has received a battery-operated buggy for carrying visitors inside the expansive zoological gardens. The battery-operated buggy has been provided by Walkmate Footwear as part of the company’s CSR initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

While thanking Bastian Joseph, Managing Director, Walkmate Footwear, the zoo management said the company’s gesture will definitely inspire other corporate bodies and charitable institutions to take part in such initiatives.

The zoo has expressed its gratitude for patronising the centre and sought continued support and involvement in its conservation efforts.

Bastian Joseph and Walkmate Footwear director Roshan Bastian handed over the key of the vehicle to Ramachandrappa M.T., RFO, and Prasad G.V., Security Officer, Mysuru zoo.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US