The century-old zoo in Mysuru, Karnataka has received a battery-operated buggy for carrying visitors inside the expansive zoological gardens. The battery-operated buggy has been provided by Walkmate Footwear as part of the company’s CSR initiative.

While thanking Bastian Joseph, Managing Director, Walkmate Footwear, the zoo management said the company’s gesture will definitely inspire other corporate bodies and charitable institutions to take part in such initiatives.

The zoo has expressed its gratitude for patronising the centre and sought continued support and involvement in its conservation efforts.

Bastian Joseph and Walkmate Footwear director Roshan Bastian handed over the key of the vehicle to Ramachandrappa M.T., RFO, and Prasad G.V., Security Officer, Mysuru zoo.

