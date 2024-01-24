Mysuru zoo gets another gorilla from Germany

January 24, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

A massive 37,000 square feet enclosure for housing gorillas at the Mysuru zoo will be launched on Thursday.

The Gorilla Family Housing Facility which was constructed with financial assistance under a CSR initiative of the Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru will be inaugurated at 11 a.m.

Constructed at a whopping cost of ₹5 crore, the entire funding has been done by the Infosys Foundation.

“This contribution goes a long way in the conservation of gorilla, an endangered Greater Ape, and also in creating awareness about its conservation. This allows the people of our country, especially those who can’t afford to visit other developed countries or Gorilla range countries to see Gorillas. As of now, Mysuru Zoo is the only zoo in the country that has Gorillas in its collection,” said Zoo Executive Director Mahesh Kumar.

The management of Mysuru Zoo and the Zoo Authority of Karnataka have expressed their gratitude to Ms. Sudha Murthy, Infosys Foundation for the kind support and extending help to the zoo.

Shrutee Khurana, director, Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru will inaugurate the Gorilla Family Housing Facility. On the occasion, Quembo, a male Western Lowland Gorilla which has been brought from Frankfurt Zoo in Germany, will be put on display for the first time. The zoo has three gorillas, including Quembo, in its collection.

A.K. Singh, Member Secretary, Zoo Authority of Karnataka, Mysuru and officials/staff of Mysuru Zoo will be present.

The Mysuru zoo’s long wait for displaying gorillas after the death of Polo, the Western Lowland gorilla that died in 2014, at last ended in 2021 when the zoo got two male gorillas from Germany. The 14-year-old Thabo and 8-year-old Demba were brought to the zoo here on August 19 from Germany.

The zoo management had constant talks with the Gorilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation coordinating gorilla programmes and exchanges with zoos across the globe, for acquiring a pair of gorillas. It was successful because of its concerted efforts.

Polo was gifted to Mysuru zoo by the Dublin zoo in 1995. It passed away in 2014, after having lived without a companion for 18 years even though the zoo tried to bring him a mate under animal-exchange programmes from abroad.

