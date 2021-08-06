Karnataka

Mysuru zoo closed for two days

Mysuru zoo and Karanji Lake will remain closed on August 7 and 8 in view of the weekend lockdown declared by the State government in Mysuru. A statement in the regard was issued by the Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens on Friday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2021 10:16:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mysuru-zoo-closed-for-two-days/article35775226.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY