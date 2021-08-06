Mysuru zoo and Karanji Lake will remain closed on August 7 and 8 in view of the weekend lockdown declared by the State government in Mysuru. A statement in the regard was issued by the Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens on Friday.
Mysuru zoo closed for two days
Special Correspondent
Mysuru,
August 06, 2021 22:15 IST
Special Correspondent
Mysuru,
August 06, 2021 22:15 IST
