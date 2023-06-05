Mysuru zoo celebrates World Environment Day

June 05, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The century-old Mysuru zoo celebrated World Environment Day in a meaningful manner on Monday, June 5. It joined the global movement to celebrate the 50th Environment Day on its premises by carrying out various activities.

The theme of this year’s celebrations is “Solutions for Plastic Pollution — #BeatPlasticPollution.”

To begin with, the staff at the Karanji Lake Nature Park, adjacent to the zoo, cleaned the premises and they were briefed about the plastic menace and ways to control it.

At the zoo, a signature campaign was launched where the participants took pledge on “Mission Lifestyle”. Over 250 students joined the campaign by taking the pledge and supporting the campaign for adopting a sustainable and environment-friendly lifestyle.

The zoo visitors were encouraged to plant saplings in a symbolic manner on the premises in view of the occasion. Native species were planted.

The zoo educators displayed info boards on the importance of Environment Day. The visitors were briefed about healthy lifestyle and how one can reduce plastic pollution.

A quiz competition was conducted on the impact of plastic pollution on the wildlife. Winners received prizes like study material on birds of Karnataka and common snakes of Karnataka.

On a first-come-first-served basis, visitors were distributed paper bags by the zoo staff. This was done to spread awareness and use of paper bags instead of plastic carry bags.

