HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mysuru zoo celebrates World Environment Day

At the zoo, a signature campaign was launched where the participants took pledge on ‘Mission Lifestyle’. Over 250 students joined the campaign by taking the pledge and supporting the campaign for adopting a sustainable and environment-friendly lifestyle

June 05, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A visitor planting a tree on the campus of Mysuru Zoo on Monday, June 5, on the occasion of World Environment Day.

A visitor planting a tree on the campus of Mysuru Zoo on Monday, June 5, on the occasion of World Environment Day. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The century-old Mysuru zoo celebrated World Environment Day in a meaningful manner on Monday, June 5. It joined the global movement to celebrate the 50th Environment Day on its premises by carrying out various activities.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, zoo workers are distributing paper bags to visitors to spread awareness on using paper bags instead of single-use plastic, in Mysuru on Monday, June 5.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, zoo workers are distributing paper bags to visitors to spread awareness on using paper bags instead of single-use plastic, in Mysuru on Monday, June 5. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The theme of this year’s celebrations is “Solutions for Plastic Pollution — #BeatPlasticPollution.”

To begin with, the staff at the Karanji Lake Nature Park, adjacent to the zoo, cleaned the premises and they were briefed about the plastic menace and ways to control it.

At the zoo, a signature campaign was launched where the participants took pledge on “Mission Lifestyle”. Over 250 students joined the campaign by taking the pledge and supporting the campaign for adopting a sustainable and environment-friendly lifestyle.

The zoo visitors were encouraged to plant saplings in a symbolic manner on the premises in view of the occasion. Native species were planted.

The zoo educators displayed info boards on the importance of Environment Day. The visitors were briefed about healthy lifestyle and how one can reduce plastic pollution.

A quiz competition was conducted on the impact of plastic pollution on the wildlife. Winners received prizes like study material on birds of Karnataka and common snakes of Karnataka.

On a first-come-first-served basis, visitors were distributed paper bags by the zoo staff. This was done to spread awareness and use of paper bags instead of plastic carry bags.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.