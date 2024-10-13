Mysuru zoo attracts over 1.79 lakh visitors this Dasara

Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, popularly known as the Mysuru zoo, attracted more than 1.79 lakh visitors during the 10 days of Dasara this year.

In all, 1,79,714 people visited the zoo between October 3 when Dasara was inaugurated and Saturday which marked the conclusion of Dasara with a Vijayadashmi procession.

On the day of Vijayadashmi, the zoo attracted 36,467 visitors which is the highest for the 10-day period. The zoo had attracted 1,83,002 visitors during the 10 days of Dasara in 2023 and this year’s figures are marginally lower. But on the day of Vijayadashmi last year, the zoo had attracted almost 10,000 people less compared to this year. Last year, 26,370 people had visited the zoo on the day of Vijayadashmi against 36,467 people this year. In 2022, the zoo had attracted 38,714 people on the day of Vijayadashmi though the overall figures for 10 days was 1,69,993.

The footfall at Karanji Nature Park which is managed by the zoo, was also impressive for the first six months of the current financial year. As many as 18,36,163 persons visited the Karanji Nature Park between April and September 30 this year. But this is less than 18,94,446 persons who had visited the park in the same period last year.