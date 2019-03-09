Mysuru Zilla Panchayat adopts ₹435.91-crore budget plan

The Mysuru Zilla Panchayat has a budgetary outlay of ₹435.91 crore for various projects in the district for 2019-20. The budget was adopted following its presentation by ZP president B.C. Parimala Shyam on Friday.

According to the link document prepared by the government, the salary component to ZP staff accounts for ₹127.77 crore while the non-salary component has been pegged at ₹308.14 crore. The ZP has set aside ₹158.42 crore for the Education Department, including ₹80.47 crore for midday meals and the Ksheera Bhagya programme.

The ZP anticipates a grant of ₹112.59 crore for rural drinking water and sanitation schemes under both the State and Union government components. Once implemented, the average availability of water will be 85 litres per capita daily.

The district has implemented 25 multi-village drinking water schemes over the years. During the current year, seven multi-village drinking water schemes are to be implemented, to cover 205 villages in the district. This will require an additional ₹41.05 crore. The proposal will be submitted to the government for approval, said Mr. Shyam.

In addition to this, the district had received approval for the installation of 242 RO plants in villages, of which 200 have been installed. The remaining will be taken up during the current financial year under the Jaladhare scheme. The Department of Health and Family Welfare has been allocated ₹86.79 crore.

Waste management

The ZP will also establish solid waste management plants in 33 gram panchayat limits for scientific handling and disposal of waste, and technical and administrative approval for this is expected from the government.

Earlier in the day, the budget meeting was adjourned for lack of quorum. It was convened again after lunch.