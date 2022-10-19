Mysuru working to improve its ‘Swachh Survekshan’ ranking

Two SWM plants, C&D waste recycling plants in the pipeline

One of the SWM plants will come up at Kesare (200 tonnes/day capacity), the other one is taking shape at Rayanakere (150 tonnes/day that will help Mysuru improve its Swachh ranking. | Photo Credit: File photo

Mysuru will be shoring up its waste disposal capabilities by adding two new solid waste treatment plant apart from a construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling plants within six months.

While one of the SWM plants will come up at Kesare (200 tonnes/day capacity), the other one is taking shape at Rayanakere (150 tonnes/day). This is also expected to help Mysuru improve its Swachh Survekshan rankings in the coming years.

This was stated by MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj to The Hindu. The city has been ranked the cleanest among medium-sized cities in India with a population between three lakh and 10 lakh, and eighth cleanest among all urban local bodies with a population above one lakh in SS ranking 2022. This is an improvement over last year’s ranking when it slid to 15 th place nationally.

Dr. Nagaraj said the four-year-old legacy waste in Vidyaranyapuram and the mounting debris on roads seem to have brought down the Swachh Survekshan ranking of the city by a noticeable margin.

“Mysuru has consistently performed well every year. Parameters were different in 2015 when it was adjudged the best,” Dr. Nagaraj says. Mysuru emerged as the cleanest city in 2015 and 2016.

Mysuru scored 6,566 marks against the overall marks of 7,500. The city was helped by 1,000 marks under Open Defecation Free category while it scored 2,452 marks under service level performance out of a maximum of 3,000 marks.

Underlining the strengths of Mysuru, Dr. Nagaraj said the urban planning body – City Improvement Trust Board - was set up in 1904, and all houses were linked to the underground drainage system. The city always has had the piped drinking water system, planned layouts and waste segregation, he added.

Delving at length on the best practices being followed in Mysuru, Dr. V. Dhanuja, guest faculty in the Department of Studies in Political Science in Manasagangotri said that Pourakarmikas (civic workers) segregate wet and dry waste, and bio-degradable waste is recycled. The non-biodegradable substances are sold to scrap dealers, as done in the Kumbarakoppal zero waste management plant which is one of the seven such plants in the city.

Also, factors like the door-to-door collection of domestic waste, usage of twin-bin systems, scientific disposal of medical waste using cocopeat, rainwater harvesting, pure drinking water facilities, public toilets, clean roads and people participation help the city in securing rank, she added.

However, Mysuru’s eighth rank has also raised many eyebrows among people who boast of the city’s cleanliness. Bhamy Shenoy, Founder-President of Mysore Grahakara Parishat thinks the problem of legacy waste will not be resolved in six months. “Unless a contract for the plants is signed, nothing can be guaranteed,” he says.

But, as Mr. Shenoy says, Mysuru needs to compete with world standards to achieve its target, to be one of the best in the world. However, Varshini from Namma Mysore Foundation, an NGO involved in cleanliness projects, says, “We organise events regularly involving volunteers in the city. If we mobilize people, we can bring about change.”