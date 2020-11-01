Mysuru woman, two kids found dead in Dublin

Family is said to have left for Dubai 7 months ago before moving to Ireland

Relatives in Mysuru of Seema Banu, who was found murdered along with her two children at her home in Ireland on Wednesday, are in touch with the Dublin police and the Embassy of India in that city.

Seema Banu, 37, is a native of Hadaganahalli village in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district. She was found dead along her daughter Asfira Syed, 11, and son Faizan Syed, 7.

Superintendent of Police, Mysuru, C.B. Ryshyant said Seema Banu’s husband, Syed Sameer, aged around 40, is alive. Mr. Sameer is a software engineer employed in Dublin. “The Dublin police are in touch with the family regarding investigation and further formalities. The consulate is in touch with me. All support required by the Dublin police and the family in Periyapatna is being provided by the Mysuru police,” Mr. Ryshyant said.

“We have already spoken to the Indian Embassy there. Channels of communication had been established between the embassy officials and the family members of the deceased here,” he added. According to Mysuru city police, Seema Banu’s husband is from Naidu Nagar in Mysuru city. Mr. Sameer and his family reportedly left for Dubai some seven months ago before moving to Ireland.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Dublin has put out a tweet expressing deep shock over the discovery of the bodies of the three family members and offered full support to the family and Garda (Irish police).

“... Garda has urged people not to contribute to online speculation, viewed as uninformed & unhelpful to investigation,” the Embassy of India, Dublin, tweeted.