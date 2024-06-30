Mysuru witnesses a slew of green initiatives

The city witnessed a slew of green initiatives by organisations and individuals that included the distribution of saplings of herbal plants and tree plantation drive, on Sunday.

The Builders Association of India, Mysuru centre, in association with the Mysore Builders Charitable Trust organised the 8th edition of ‘Mygreen 24’ as part of the World Environment Month celebrations held through out June.

The expo showcased green technologies and sustainable building materials, including renewable energy products. The objective was to create awareness of eco-friendly concepts that could be adopted in buildings by the people of Mysuru. About 20 stalls displayed various green products and technologies on the occasion.

In another endeavour ‘Hasiru Loka Mysuru’ launched a drive to distribute saplings to each house. The organisers said herbal plants were distributed in continuation of an awareness drive being held every Sunday for the last five years. “But from today we have started distributing herbal plants so that individuals could grow in the available space in their houses,” said the patrons of the organisation. T.S. Srivatsa, MLA, launched the sapling distribution programme.

Members of the Parisara Balaga in association with Bharatiya Jain Sanghatane and People for Environment planted nearly 200 saplings to mark environment month, on Sunday. The event was conducted jointly with Pinjrapole Society, Clean Mysuru Foundation, and Pragathi Vokkaliga Mahila Sangha.

The activists urged the people to plant saplings and nurture them on important occasions.