Mysuru witnesses a slew of Environment Day events

The growing awareness and concern over environmental issues came to the fore on Sunday when the city witnessed a slew of programmes to mark World Environment Day.

Theatre repertoire Rangayana showcased the greenery within its campus and inaugurated the Karantha Shilpa Vana to mark the occasion. Mr. Addanda C Cariappa, Director, Rangayana said they have planted over 600 saplings during the last two years and proper nurturing ensured that they mature and grow adding to the greenery of the campus.

Ms. Julie Cariappa, organic farmer and environmentalist from H.D. Kote who was the chief guest said that she grew up in Mysuru but the city today was drastically different and the reality of the moment was that people were increasingly becoming disconnected with nature. She said that the relationship with nature should be healed and one could already see the corrosive effect of this disconnect on health and being.

The Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra organised a cycle jatha to create awareness among the children of the importance of environment. It was flagged off by Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice Chancellor, University of Mysore. The cycle jatha covered the Manasagangotri campus of the varsity and the children were given information about the various species of trees as they pedaled along.

The Vidya Vardhaka First Grade College conducted a marathon in which nearly 500 students took part.

The Rural Literacy and Health Programme (RLHP) conducted a cyclothon to mark the environment day and more than 80 people took part in it. The Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens conducted painting contest for children while Breakthrough Science Society conducted a bird watching programme for the enthusiasts.