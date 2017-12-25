Mysuru Winter Festival sees good turnout

The long-weekend coupled with Christmas holidays has ensured a good turnout for the flower show being held as part of the first-ever Mysuru Winter Festival.

The traffic on the road leading to the palace was unusually heavy for a Sunday morning but it transpired that the public was making a beeline to the flower show that has come up on the palace premises.

While the event had a soft launch on Saturday evening, the turnout on Sunday was akin to the public giving a thumbs up to the concept of winter festival. “We had a fantastic response and the Makkala Habba and doll show at the venue have been a hit with the visitors,” said H.P. Janardhan, Deputy Director, Department of Tourism.

While flower show complete with a replica of a palace made of flowers was the cynosure of all eyes, people were also impressed by the floral rendering of animals, birds, and even a Sukhoi aircraft. For many, the vertical garden covering the wall of the Varahaswamy temple was the lure. In addition, there was a good response to the photo exhibition depicting the earlier maharajas of Mysuru and the members of the erstwhile royal family.

The evening programmes at the palace include a slew of concerts to be held daily during the week. For the tourists visiting Mysuru ahead of Christmas and New Year, a visit to the palace was always a must but this year the flower show has added a new zing and enhanced visitors’ experience.

Palace illumination

In view of the holiday rush, the authorities have also announced that the palace will be illuminated from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on all days till January 1, 2018.

While a “December to Remember” was a precursor to the ongoing events, the district administration and the Tourism Department want to build a distinct brand to Mysuru Winter Festival on the lines of the famed Mysuru Dasara so as to draw more tourists during the year-end.

Open-air movie screening

In addition to the ongoing flower show, an open-air movie screening has been planned at the Maharaja’s College Ground from December 26 to 29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. while the popular cake festival will be held at the Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry from December 27 to 29.

Open Street Festival

The Open Street Festival, to be held on December 30 at the Devaraja Urs Road, is slated to be a memorable event for which two stages will be assembled for cultural programmes.