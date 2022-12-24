  1. EPaper
Mysuru Winer Festival inaugurated by district Minister in-charge S.T. Somashekar

Festival at the palace will be held from December 24 to January 2

December 24, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Flower show and cultural programmes at the palace is part of Mysuru Winter Festival which was inaugurated on Saturday.

Flower show and cultural programmes at the palace is part of Mysuru Winter Festival which was inaugurated on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

More than a million flowers have been arranged to create models of Kashi Vishwanath temple, indigenously manufactured Vande Bharat Express train, Amar Jawan memorial, elephant etc. at the palace flower show organised as part of Mysuru Winter Festival.

The festival is being held to attract and promote tourism and was inaugurated by district Minister in-charge S.T. Somashekar, on Saturday. He said the government was giving emphasis to promote tourism in connection which the Mysuru Winter Festival is being held and the flower show was a part of it.

The minister played down the threat of another wave of COVID-19 and said that the norms stipulated by the Health Department and the experts will be complied with in full measure.

Referring to issues surrounding agriculture and farmers who have been on strike since the last few weeks, Mr. Somashekar said that the government has initiated measures to sanction interest-free loans through the cooperative department and ₹24,000 crores would be distributed to the farmers. Those farmers who had availed loans earlier, too can avail of the loans from the cooperative department and all the district cooperative banks have been notified of it and have started the disbursement, the minister added.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, Mayor Shivakumar, deputy commissioner K.V. Rajendra and others were present.

