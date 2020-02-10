Mysuru will be represented in Cabinet in next expansion: Vijayendra

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son and BJP leader B.Y. Vijayendra on Sunday said Mysuru region would be represented in the Ministry in the next round of Cabinet expansion.

Mr. Vijayendra, who is general secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha’s State unit, told reporters here that six Cabinet berths were still vacant. They would be filled soon and Mysuru region would be represented in the Cabinet then, he said, and added that the Chief Minister would keep his promise made to the former Minister A.H. Vishwanath, who along with N. Nagaraj (MTB), lost the recent bypolls to the Assembly. Reacting to JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s taunt on the longevity of the Yediyurappa government after the Cabinet expansion, Mr. Vijayendra said the former Chief Minister was “daydreaming”.

Ramdas confident

The former Minister S.A. Ramdas on Sunday told reporters here that he was also an aspirant for a ministerial berth, albeit indirectly. He, however, said he would not bring political pressure and resort to other means to secure a berth.

He said he was confident that Mr. Yediyurappa would take an “appropriate decision at an appropriate time”.

Mr. Ramdas, who had served as Minister for Medical Education in the previous BJP government, hoped that Mysuru would get a representation in the Cabinet after the next expansion. People feel that Mysuru had been given a short shrift. “There is a need for ministerial representation to Mysuru from the perspective of development as well as strengthening of the party,” Mr. Ramdas said and hoped that seniors in the party would be considered for the role.

Presently, Minister for Housing V. Somanna, who is an MLA for Govindarajanagar in Bengaluru, is the Minister in charge of Mysuru district.