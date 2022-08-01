Mysuru Warriors’ team for Maharaja Trophy announced

August 01, 2022 19:29 IST

Tournament was earlier known as Karnataka Premier League

Mysuru Warriors, owned by NR Group, has announced its team members who will be playing for Maharaja Trophy (formerly known as Karnataka Premier League) T20 tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from August 7 to August 26 in Mysuru and Bengaluru. The selection process was held at the Karnataka State Cricket Association, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on July 30 and P. V. Shashikant has been selected as their head coach.

Mysore Warriors has announced Karun Nair, Shreyas Gopal, Pavan Deshpande, Vidhyadhar Patil, Nihal Ullal, Prateek Jain, Bharat Dhuri, Chiranjeevi, Shubang Hegde, Lochan Appanna, Shivaraj, Monish Reddy, Varun Rao, Rahul Prasanna, Nithin Bille, Aditya Goyal, Abhishek Alawat, Naga Bharath, Arun K. and Tushar Harikrishna as the newly selected team members.

Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, “Each year the game gets interesting and we are overwhelmed with the response we receive from the players. The stakes are high with each passing year, our team has coached some fine sportsmen and they have pursued the game to the national level.”

The team consists of K.L. Akshay as Asst. Coach, K.L. Ashwath as Selector, T. Manjunath as Physiotherapist, Irfanullah Khan as Trainer and Kiran K. as video analyst respectively.