Mysuru warms up for big yoga day

In the run-up to the “record-breaking” mass yoga demonstration planned on International Yoga Day here on June 21, enthusiasts in Mysuru will perform two yoga rehearsals on June 12 and 18.

Besides aiming to create a Guinness world record for the biggest yoga display (about 50,000 people) in a single venue, Mysuru, a yoga hub, is also aiming to set a new world record for the longest yoga chain. A total of 35,985 people at Rajpath in New Delhi had set a world record with their mass yoga session.

Arrangements have been made for 60,000 people to perform yoga at the palace and surrounding areas and the police have give clearances for the mammoth show. Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep said here on Saturday that preparations were being made to project the show as a world event and this year’s yoga day had been aimed showcasing Mysuru as the country’s ‘yoga capital’.

For registration, log on to www.yogadaymysuru.com