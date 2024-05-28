Mysuru VVCE students’ project wins award at State-level exhibition

A project on ‘Solar Rechargeable Multipurpose Electric Cart for Small Scale Vegetable Vendors’, conceived and executed by the students of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), won an award at a State-level project exhibition event recently.

The Srishti Innovation 2024 project exhibition was organised by Atria Institute of Technology in Bengaluru which concluded on Sunday and the project by the VVCE students won third place. The competition was held from May 24 to 26 and saw participation from colleges across the State showcasing a slew of innovative and impactful projects.

The VVCE team comprised D.S. Sai Prajwal, S.Ujwal, K.S. Rakshith and P. Shreekanth who had worked on the project. The project was noted by the judges for its originality, technical complexity and potential for real-world application.

Sustainable and innovative solution

A release said the solar-operated cycle cart for small-scale vegetable transportation is a sustainable and innovative solution designed to address the challenges faced by local farmers and vendors.

This project integrates renewable energy technology with a conventional cycle cart, providing an eco-friendly alternative to traditional manual methods or fossil fuel-powered carts, the release added.

The system incorporates a photovoltaic panel mounted on the cart’s roof, harnessing solar energy to charge a high-capacity battery. This stored energy powers an electric motor that assists the rider in propelling the cart, reducing the physical exertion required for transporting vegetables, according to the release.

Promoted as an affordable and environmentally-friendly solution for the daily transportation needs of the vendors, the cart also incorporates a refrigeration system to help increase the shelf life of perishables like vegetables and reduce waste. The project received funding from the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology and the R&D Department from the college and Mr. N. Raghu, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, VVCE, was the guide.

The VVCE authorities including P. Vishwanath, Secretary of Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Gundappa Gowda, president of VVS, B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal, VVCE, G.B Krishnappa, Dean, R&D Dean, Akshay S. Bhatt, Project Coordinator, G.V. Naveen Prakash, HOD, Mechanical Department, lauded the students’ effort.