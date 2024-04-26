Mysuru: Voters brave heat wave to cast ballots

April 26, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MYSURU

Braving the heat wave conditions, voters turned up to the polling booths in Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar to cast their ballots. They did not lack enthusiasm despite the searing heat and headed to the booths with protection like caps, shades, and water bottles (especially in urban areas) to vote.

The districts have been witnessing extreme heat wave conditions for the past several days and the summer this year is intense with prolonged dry weather.

As expected, most booths saw brisk polling as people stood in queues with voter IDs and other ID proofs for their turn to vote.

An elderly voter at Sharadadevi Nagar said, “I came early to the booth to beat the heat. Before the summer heat conditions escalate, I want to vote and reach home.”

Unlike the rural areas, the urban segments saw voters queueing up early to finish voting and reach home in view of the soaring temperature. While voters in rural areas finished their daily routine work and came to booths to vote. The heat wave did not bother them much unlike the voters in cities.

Pandals had been put up in most booths as shelter for voters. Voters stood in corridors in booths which are mostly in schools despite shelters put up in the campus.

After 11 a.m. the voting slowed down in some booths in the city while it picked up in booths in villages. Overall, the heat did not discourage voters.

