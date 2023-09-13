HamberMenu
Mysuru varsity’s move to increase PG course fee draws flak

September 13, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The decision of the University of Mysore to increase fees for postgraduate courses has come under criticism.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the All-India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) said the university has implemented a 10% fee hike for master’s courses in the current academic year.

Students studying under the ‘A’ scheme will experience an increase of ₹1,000, while students in the ‘B’ scheme will face a hike of over ₹5,000, it said.

“This continuous escalation of fees reflects a mercantile attitude on the part of the university; it is seen as an anti-student and anti-education stance,” said AIDSO district president Subhash Bettadakoppa.

In addition to the prevailing financial crisis, the rising fees are discouraging students from pursuing higher education, resulting in a decline in enrolment, he said in the statement.

“If this trend persists, many students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds may be forced to abandon their dreams of higher education.”

AIDSO has urged the university to withdraw the fee hike immediately. It said the student community will launch a movement against the fee hike if the university fails to withdraw the fee hike, the statement said.

