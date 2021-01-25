Mysuru varsity evaluates B.Ed answer scripts digitally

MYSURU

25 January 2021 22:46 IST

The University of Mysore on Monday announced the results of the first-ever digitally evaluated answer scripts of B.Ed examination.

The 2nd and 4th semester examinations were held in January this year, and the answer scripts were evaluated digitally from January 20 to 23.

Of 4,155 students who appeared for the examination, 4,012 students have passed, said the Registrar (Evaluation) in a press release here.

The results are available on the university’s website http://www.uni-mysore.ac.in