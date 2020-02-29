Mysuru varsity convocation logo released

MYSURU

The logo for the 100th convocation of the University of Mysore was launched by member of the erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar here on Friday.

The University of Mysore was established in 1916 and its first convocation was held in 1920.

The logo was designed by Ms. Wadiyar as per the request of the varsity authorities.

G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, said that the 100th convocation may take place during March, but the the date is yet to be finalised. There are efforts to secure the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the event but so far there has been no confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office. The Vice-Chancellor said that the varsity will establish an engineering college at its new campus near Chamundi Hills.

The blueprint and the detailed project report for the engineering college has been finalised and so too the progress on the centenary museum, said Prof. Hemantha Kumar.

The university had also arranged a talk to mark the National Science Day and it was delivered by Uday Maira of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.