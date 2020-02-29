Karnataka

Mysuru varsity convocation logo released

The logo for the 100th convocation of the University of Mysore was launched by member of the erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar here on Friday.

The University of Mysore was established in 1916 and its first convocation was held in 1920.

The logo was designed by Ms. Wadiyar as per the request of the varsity authorities.

G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, said that the 100th convocation may take place during March, but the the date is yet to be finalised. There are efforts to secure the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the event but so far there has been no confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office. The Vice-Chancellor said that the varsity will establish an engineering college at its new campus near Chamundi Hills.

The blueprint and the detailed project report for the engineering college has been finalised and so too the progress on the centenary museum, said Prof. Hemantha Kumar.

The university had also arranged a talk to mark the National Science Day and it was delivered by Uday Maira of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 29, 2020 6:29:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mysuru-varsity-convocation-logo-released/article30948612.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY