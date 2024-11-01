Mysuru Urban division of KSRTC considering more buses soon for ORR

After a good response from travellers, the Mysuru Urban division of KSRTC is now considering adding more buses connecting areas beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR) for the convenience of commuters.

The operations were launched on August 15 this year. It was the first time that full-fledged services were launched connecting the ORR and some of the localities beyond it on demand from the commuters and the elected representatives. KSRTC had in the past made attempts to operate buses on the ORR but the services were stopped. This time, the services are on and seem to be going on strong because of the patronage from commuters.

Initially, the buses will run on specific routes connecting the road while other stretches of the ORR will be covered if there is a good response from the passengers.

KSRTC Divisional Controller Veeresh H.T. said there are plans to increase the number and frequency of buses on ORR to ensure that the commuters learn about the services. The services had been launched solely with the idea of adding convenience to passengers as they would face problems in getting convenient public transport in the absence of public transport connectivity.

Bus routes

The services were launched on four routes although the ORR has spread across 42 kms. All buses are operated from City Bus Stand (CBS). The four routes include city bus stand to Parasaiyyanahundi, Dattagalli, Bogadi, Hinkal, Kalamandira, Metropole Circle and CBS; CBS, Metropole Circle, Kalamandira, Hinkal, Manipal Hospital, Highway Circle and CBS; CBS, Highway Circle, Manipal Hospital, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Sathagalli bus-stand, Deve Gowda Circle, Nazarabad and CBS; CBS, Nanjumalige, Parassaiyanahundi, Najangud ORR junction, Uttanahalli, T. Narsipur junction, Deve Gowda circle and Nazarabad. A total of 14 trips are run on each route.

