Mysuru university to launch commerce college on new campus

The University of Mysore is set to launch a new college exclusively for commerce and management in the new campus at the Chamundi foothills from the new academic year.

This will be on the lines of existing colleges dedicated exclusively for arts and science at Maharaja’s College and Yuvaraja’s College respectively.

Varsity Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar told The Hindu that tenders for the construction works have been called. “In all probability, at least 3 to 4 classrooms will be ready before the commencement of the academic year in June/July and we are confident of inaugurating the new School of Commerce and Management,” he added.

The courses will be run as per the New Education Policy and there will be a school of tourism as well. Besides, the varsity plans to introduce both UG and PG courses in the new school, said Prof. Kumar.

At present, Maharaja’s College offers humanities and commerce programmes – UG and PG – courses and is a constituent college of the University of Mysore. It also offers PG course in criminology and forensic science, international relations, geography, and political science, apart from offering Ph.D. in various streams.

Similarly, Yuvaraja’s College is a constituent college of the varsity with a hoary past and specialises in science education offering 23 combinations of different science subjects in UG courses.

Once the new campus becomes functional, some of the courses in the field of commerce and management offered at both Maharaja’s and Yuvaraja’s will be shifted to the new campus at the Chamundi foothills and which is named Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar campus.

Prof. Kumar said the varsity will seek permission from the All India Council for Technical Education to commence engineering courses from 2022-23 by when all works in the new campus would have been completed to facilitate the launch of more courses, he said.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated the orientation and induction programme for the new entrants to the PG courses of the varsity. He said University of Mysore has an impressive credentials and will reapply for NAAC ratings on March 1st. The varsity is expected to retain its earlier score of 3.47 CPGA rating out of 4 and has completed uploading nearly 8 lakh papers.

Welcoming the new students, Prof. Kumar recalled the rich academic legacy of the varsity and said nearly 18,000 applications had been received for admission to various courses and there was intense competition for seats and exhorted the students to make full use of the campus facilities and fulfil their dreams.