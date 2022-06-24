Mysuru trekkers to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro in August

The breather from COVID-19 has driven trekkers from Mysuru to take up the challenging task of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, one of the world’s tallest mountains.

Mt Kilimanjaro is a mountaineers’ dream and it is coming true for the five adventure enthusiasts led by D.S.D Solanki of Tiger Adventure Foundation, Mysuru.

“We had planned to climb Tanzania’s Mt. Kilimanjaro in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic put the break. After waiting for two years, the time has come for us to take up the challenge. The five trekkers include two men and three women. The expedition is in August and we are very excited as it is the first mountaineering expedition outside India for all the five trekkers,” said Mr. Solanki, who organises treks, adventure activities and mountain climbing.

The curbs on international travel and COVID-19 restrictions were eased and this got us the chance to take up the adventure in the tallest mountain of the African continent, he said.