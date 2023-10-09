Mysuru tourism to get a new logo, slogan this Dasara

October 09, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - MYSURU

In what is seen as an effort to assist tourists and provide them useful information on sightseeing during their visit to Mysuru this Dasara, the Tourism Department has proposed to rope in nearly 300 Tourist Mitras working across the State for the festivities here and deploy them in the city for the assistance of tourists. The number of tourists is expected to see a big jump when the city hosts the annual celebrations.

Thanks to Shakti – the free rides in State transport buses for women, - one of the guarantees of the Congress government, the authorities here are foreseeing huge footfalls during the festive season and accordingly, preparations are being made to cope with the rush.

Even as the Tourism Department was awaiting grants for launching its Dasara attractions, heli-ride, kite festival, vintage car rally, and laser show at the Mysuru Palace are among the initiatives planned by it this season.

Joint Director of Tourism M.K. Savita said a new logo for Mysuru Tourism designed during a competition organised for branding Mysuru will be released during the celebrations and this logo will be used in all events for tourism promotions. A slogan for Mysuru tourism which is ready will also be launched. “Out of 45 logos shortlisted during the competition, we zeroed in on one logo which henceforth will be the official logo for Mysuru tourism,” she said.

The Karnataka Tourism head office was also launching Dasara promotional events including at the Bengaluru International Airport, she added.

The KSTDC has also launched Dasara tour packages for attracting tourists.

The open-bus travel in a double decker bus – Ambaari, an initiative of KSTDC, will make three trips in the evening during Dasara. Being popular among the visitors experience, Mysuru by night with the city coming alive in illumination, the bookings for the rides are open well in advance and the interested can visit the KSTDC website for the details, said KSTDC manager Madhu.

Ambaari ride timings are like this – 6.30 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9.30 p.m.

