Mysuru to soon get 1,000 new geared cycles for ‘green’ commuting 

December 28, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

Cycling enthusiasts can cheer as Mysuru will soon be getting brand new geared cycles under the public bicycle sharing system (PBS), the country’s first-ever initiative launched here five years ago for promoting eco-friendly transport.

As the cycles under PBS – TrinTrin – become old and the contract of the previous operator has ended, the Mysuru City Corporation has found a new operator who will be introducing 1,000 GPS-enabled geared cycles to make cycling in the city comfortable and convenient.

What’s new under the upcoming system is that cycles can be taken home for daily commuting – to offices and so on – paying the stipulated rent by the existing subscribers and the new subscribers. There is no need for the user to dock the cycle after the day’s use at the designated docking stations set up at various locations in the city.

“We are planning to bring convenience for the cycle users in a bid to promote eco-friendly mode of transport. The cycles can be tracked as they are GPS-enabled. All 1,000 cycles will be geared ones unlike the ones that are in use under TrinTrin. This is to bring more convenience and ease of pedaling for the users. The old cycles will be taken back by the previous operator of the PBS with the end of the contract,” said MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy.

Mr Reddy said 8.7 kilometres of cycling lanes are going to come up in Mysuru to enable safe cycling. the work order has already been issued for developing the lanes. “I will check why there has been a delay in building the tracks. Nevertheless, the new lanes will be ready at the earliest.”

TrinTrin generated a lot of interest among the public and students were among the maximum users. The number of users dropped with the cycles turning old and the public had aired their opinion on launching the geared cycles.

Mysuru’s first bicycle track was developed on Lalitha Mahal Road, one of the city’s busiest roads. No new track was developed after this one though a few were planned after the PBS was launched. The first track was developed much before the PBS was introduced here, and it is used prominently by the cycle users. The stretch was identified for developing the track since cyclists had difficulty in commuting on the busy road.

If the MCC wanted to increase the use of cycles and cycling culture, then more dedicated lanes for the cyclists are a must with increase in vehicular traffic on the city’s roads. At least, the lanes can be developed on roads that are wider for ease of commuting.

The track was developed on one side of Lalitha Mahal Road that also ensured good shade as it was laid alongside the tall trees on the road. There was a proposal to expand the track till Bannur Road (an increase of about 4 km) from Lalitha Mahal Road. The same track was also proposed for expansion till Vani Vilas Double Road covering a distance of about 4 km, from the start of Lalitha Mahal Road stretch, for hassle-free cycle movement.