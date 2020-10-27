Mysuru to remain partially illuminated till November 1

MYSURU

27 October 2020 23:23 IST

Though the scaled-down Dasara celebrations concluded on Monday, with the Vijayadashami procession restricted to the Mysuru palace premises, the main thoroughfares of the city will remain illuminated till November 1.

A senior official of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation told The Hindu that the illumination of Raja Marg (or the royal path) — starting from Mysuru palace and passing through K.R. Circle and Sayyaji Rao Road — will be continued till November 1. Illumination of the remaining parts of the city will be discontinued.

The dazzling lights adorning the streets of Mysuru is one of the major attractions during Dasara. However, the government had scaled down the illumination from 100 km of roads last year to just 50 km this year in view of the decision to keep the celebrations simple during times of COVID-19.

With most of the Dasara programmes cancelled, the illumination of the roads in Mysuru’s core heritage zone around the palace was among the only attractions this year.