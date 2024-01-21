GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mysuru to mark Ram temple foundation ceremony

January 21, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Special rituals related to laying the foundation stone for Sri Rama temple at the same spot where the black stone for the Ayodhya idol was found, will be performed at Gujjegowdanapura, in Jayapura hobli of Mysuru district on Monday.

The ceremonies will be performed from 6.30 a.m. and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda and community leaders of the village and surrounding areas will be present.

The black stone or ‘’Krishna Shile’’ was found while levelling the agricultural land of Mr. Ramdas and a local contractor who assessed the quality of the stone, drew the attention of the temple trustees at Ayodhya through his contacts. On assessment, it was found to be of superior quality and was selected for sculpting the idol of Sri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya.

Mr. Ramdas agreed to donate the land for temple construction as decided by the local community and Mr. Deve Gowda said that sculptor Arun Yogiraj, whose idol was selected for the consecration at Ayodhya, will be requested to make an idol of Sri Rama for the local temple as well.

