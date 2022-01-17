Mysuru to host IT conference tomorrow

MYSURU

17 January 2022 21:39 IST

The meet will explore the impact of accelerated digital transformation and how the industry was using digital transformation in the post-pandemic new normal

CII Mysuru, IT/ITES Panel, is hosting the Annual IT Conference 2022 on the theme ‘Accelerated Digital Transformation’, on January 19 at 10 a.m. through virtual platform.

The objective of the conference is to help companies understand the impact of the accelerated digital transformation and how the government and industry are playing their roles to use the digital transformation in the post-pandemic new normal.

The discussions will focus on how policy-makers from the governments are playing a critical role in shaping policies which affect IT sector and to understand the role of ‘Cloud in the digital transformation’ besides the impact of cyber security in the ‘digital transformed world’ from the leading IT industry experts.

The conference will also look into creating and scaling up the digital talent supply chain through a panel of experts from academia, HR, government and L and D department of IT industry besides exploring how successful startup founders in B2C e-commerce space are accelerating their growth via transformation initiatives.

The conference will analyse how large-scale the government digital transformation projects such as Cowin, Bhoomi, etc., planned and delivered large scale digital population based transformation projects.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of Mysuru royal family; Kris Gopalakrishnan, Past President, CII and Chairman, Axilor Ventures and Co-Founder, Infosys Ltd; Meena Nagaraj C.N., Managing Director, KITS and KTECH and Director - IT/BT, Department of IT/BT and Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka; R. Balasubramaniam, author and founder and chairman, GRAAM and SVYM; M.S. Vijayaraghavan, Former Advisor to PMO, Government of India; Sanjeev Gupta, CEO and MD of LAHARI & CEO, KDEM; Shaji Mathew, Past Chairman, CII Mysore and EVP and Head of Mysore Development Center and Global Head Delivery – FSHIL, Infosys, and Pavan G. Ranga, Chairman, CII Mysuru and CEO, Rangsons LLP; Supriya Salian, Vice Chairperson, CII Mysuru and MD, Plansee India HPM Pvt Ltd, and Rajesh Kutnikar, Convenor, IT/ITES Panel and CEO, IT Champs Software Pvt Ltd, are the key speakers at the conference.

Conference Registration Link - https://forms.gle/V4s2eR6LfPwMTRSr8