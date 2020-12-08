Mysuru to host International Science Festival in December

MYSURU

The curtain raiser event of 6th India International Science Festival (IISF) -2020 was organised here recently at the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru to disseminate information about the mega event which is being organised from December 22 to 25 on a virtual platform.

As a part of the event, the CFTRI invited few of the seasoned and successful women entrepreneurs who made incredible contributions towards progress of society while adopting an inclusive approach and adding value to growers, processors and consumers. A total of 100 entrepreneurs, researchers and students attended the session.

This year, IISF is being organised jointly by Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Biotechnology, the Ministry of Earth Science, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) along with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) on the virtual platform.

The theme of the event is “Science for Self-reliant India and Global Welfare”. IISF is the country’s biggest platform to bring together students, researchers, innovators, artists, entrepreneurs, and the public. IISF is also an endeavour to motivate young minds towards science.

IISF consists of 41 events in nine verticals, including Young Scientists’ Conference, Women Scientists’ and Entrepreneurs’ Conclave, Wellness Conclave, Waste Management and Sanitation, Science Education in India, National Start-up Conclave, along with talks by four leading women entrepreneurs, a release said here.

Mr Jithendra J. Jadhav, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, in his opening remarks, appreciated the contribution of achievers and their contribution towards realizing real ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in their chosen domain of interest.

Ms Chaya Nanjappa, a first generation rural entrepreneur based in Mysuru with an established brand, ‘Nectar Fresh’ shared her entrepreneurial journey with the support of farmers and tribals, aligning with ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ idea. Dr Sreelakshmi Desiraju, Founder CEO, Triphase Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Mysuru highlighted her patented innovation on eliminating the use of cold chain in the probiotic industry, saving huge investments in the value chain, according to the release.

Ms. Revati Jagdeesh, Founder, SaReDh Superfoods Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, narrated her forays into start-ups and the introduction of new generation product, Fusion Jams enriched with Omega-3 oils. The company also has been part of the CSIR supply chain platform, Aarogya Path, contributing to healthcare needs of the people during this pandemic.

Dr. Sushma Appaiah, an alumnus of CFTRI and a professional nutrition counsellor, expressed the joy of sharing her knowledge with corporate establishments and common man on the importance of nutrition. Further, her experience as the Founder Director, Salutary NutryFoods Pvt. Mysuru, a start-up working on the development of innovative nutraceuticals from agro-wastes currently incubated at CSIR-CFTRI, was also highlighted at the session.

Dr. B. Manohar, Chief Scientist and Advisor (M and A), on the occasion, stressed the importance of increasing the investment in R and D and the need for quality products and services.

For more details about IISF 2020 and registration, those who are interested may visit at www.scienceindiafest.org