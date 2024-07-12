Mysuru to host ‘Integrate 24’ to boost MSME growth

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Karnataka is organising ‘Integrate 24’, an exhibition and conference on Buyer Seller Meet, to boost the growth and sustainability of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) here on July 18. With sessions addressing crucial aspects of MSME development, over 100 delegates are expected to attend the exhibition and conference from Karnataka and other neighboring States.

In a press release on Friday, July 12, Venu N., Chairman, CII Karnataka State Council and Managing Director and CEO, India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy said, “MSMEs play a vital role in our country’s growth. This sector contributes significantly towards employment, innovation, and economic development. ‘Integrate 24’ is to help MSMEs meet, network and explore new avenues and technologies.”

The inaugural session themed ‘The Growth Engines of the Indian Economy’ will explore the pivotal role of MSMEs in fostering economic development, job creation, and inclusive growth. This session will feature speakers from the Industries and Commerce Department, the Government of Karnataka, CII National MSME Council, CII Karnataka State Council, and other companies who will share strategic insights into accelerating the growth trajectory of MSMEs.

The first session will focus on, ‘Opportunities and Requirements for MSME Growth’ where the panel would discuss procurement needs and the creation of a robust ecosystem for local suppliers, accelerating India’s journey towards becoming a global manufacturing hub, the release said.

The second session on, ‘Unlocking the Potential of Industry 4.0 and Low-Cost Automation for MSMEs’ will focus on how MSMEs in Karnataka must adapt to the transformative changes brought about by Industry 4.0. Digital transformation offers a solution by leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency, productivity, and overall business performance to ensure continued competitiveness and sustainability in the ever-evolving global economic scenario, the release added.

Discussions on opportunities for MSMEs to make the local ESDM and Auto components sectors competitive will be highlighted in the third session on ‘Opportunities for MSME: Focus Sectors that Enhance Domestic Production Capabilities’.

The fourth session ‘Enhancing MSME competitiveness through bridging the Financial Gap’ will address the financial challenges faced by MSMEs and explore solutions to bridge the financial gap, the release said.

According to CII, talent management is a subject of relevance in today’s competitive world, and the importance of talent management in ensuring the sustained growth and competitiveness of MSMEs will be covered in the fifth session of ‘Talent Acquisition Challenges of Growth for MSMEs Managing and Building a Workforce of the Future’

The sixth session, ‘MSME Growth Insights Leveraging Government Schemes and Policy Dialogue on EODB for MSMEs’ aims for a dynamic interaction among MSMEs, industry experts, and government agencies to address challenges related to ease of doing business, finance, domestic trade, public procurement, and export competitiveness, the release said.

For more information about this initiative, contact Guruprasad M. at guruprasad.m@cii.in / 70199 67945.