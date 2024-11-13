Mysuru to host conference on AI and Deeptech

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Mysuru IT and ITES Panel is hosting the CII Mysuru Annual Conference on AI and Deeptech for a Smarter Tomorrow on November 29 in Mysuru. This conference will highlight the immense potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deep technologies in transforming businesses, industries, and society.

This year’s theme, “AI & Deeptech for a Smarter Tomorrow,” reflects the rapid advancements in AI and Deeptech that are reshaping global industries and driving innovation at an unprecedented pace. The conference will delve into how these technologies can be leveraged to solve complex challenges, optimise operations, and lay the groundwork for sustainable, intelligent business practices, the CII said.

“AI and Deeptech are no longer just tools but essential drivers for transforming business models and operational strategies,” said Mr. Eswara Rao, Chairman, CII Mysuru Zone.

“This conference will serve as a premier platform for industry professionals, government representatives, technopreneurs, and academia to come together, share insights, and explore pathways to harness these technologies effectively,” he added.

The event will feature key sessions led by industry experts on topics such as — AI as a Catalyst for Transforming Industries; AI in Learning & Responsible AI – Ethics, Privacy and Governance; AI Innovations from Startups; Emerging AI Solutions for MSME Transformation; Latest Trends in AI and Machine Learning; The Future of AI in India and AI: Revolutionising Work and Life.

Eminent speakers have been invited to deliver talks on the subjects.

“This is an opportunity for the participant to look forward to in-depth technical sessions and hands-on discussions that go beyond theoretical concepts to explore real-world applications. The conference will provide valuable insights into cutting-edge AI advancements, ethical frameworks for responsible AI, and practical deeptech solutions tailored for industries of all scales, including MSMEs. Also, they can gain insights into emerging trends, actionable strategies, and forward-looking approaches that will empower them to drive digital transformation and operational excellence in their respective fields,” a CII release said here.