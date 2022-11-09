Mysuru to host 5th Kisan Swaraj Sammelan

Farmers from over 23 States to attend the summit from November 11 to 13; roots and tubers’ festival, seed festival and special banana diversity festival are part of the event

The Alliance for Sustainable Holistic Agriculture, a national-level network of farmers involved in agro-ecology, has organised the conclave where more than 2,000 participants from 23 States are expected to participate.

The farmers are switching over to agro-ecology to address the risks of climate change and chemical farming. The participants will get to attend thematic sessions centered around agro-ecology, a note said here.

Urban gardening workshop, agri art demonstration, pottery and handmade soap making workshop, spinning and natural dyeing demonstration, public lectures and film screenings are among the events planned as part of the Sammelan.

The event will also showcase India’s rich agro diversity through a seed festival, roots and tubers exhibition and a special banana diversity festival.

Noted names in the field of agro ecology will take part in sessions and discussions on “agro ecological farming in India” and “economic security for all farm households”.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, who is also chairman of the Sammelan, will inaugurate it at the convocation hall of the Karnataka State Open University on November 11 at 10 a.m. The valedictory will be held on November 13 at 2 p.m. where the declaration of the sammelan will be announced, the release said.