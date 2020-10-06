Mysuru to go into combat mode over COVID-19 surge

MYSURU

06 October 2020 16:52 IST

DC to ramp up facilities for tackling pandemic; MMCRI told to rope in all 154 PG students for healthcare work

A day after seeking two-weeks’ time for controlling COVID-19 cases in Mysuru, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Tuesday had a meeting with the officials from the Department of Medical Education and senior healthcare professionals from the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) on the urgency for ramping up facilities for successfully tackling the pandemic.

The cases have spiked since past few days with 700-1,000 new infections being reported almost every day besides surging fatality rate.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Sindhuri had told the COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Minister for Medical Education K. Sudhakar here on Monday that all efforts would be made to constrain the infection rate. Accordingly, the DC, who took charge recently, collected details on the availability of specialist healthcare professionals, doctors, nursing staff, PG students at the MMCRI and the availability of beds.

The Minister had told the district administration to take extra precautions and strengthen testing ahead of Dasara festivities.

As the tests are going to be ramped up, Ms. Sindhuri told the healthcare authorities to ensure sufficient numbers of doctors and beds were available for tackling the situation.

The number of beds at the K.R. Hospital where critically-ill COVID-19 patients are treated besides the designated COVID-19 hospital here, has to be doubled with the upsurge in cases. As of now, the hospital has 178 beds for COVID-19 patients and the number should go up by another 200 beds, she directed.

She told the MMCRI doctors to expedite the work of equipping beds with oxygen supply at the trauma care centre on KRS Road. This centre has been lying idle since its inauguration for want of equipment and manpower.

Ms. Sindhuri suggested roping in 154 PG students at the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute for COVID-19 duties for enhancing manpower availability for combating the pandemic.

She later visited the COVID-19 care ward at the hospital and inspected the facilities such as liquid oxygen tank and ventilators.

The nursing staff of the hospital submitted a memorandum to her for fulfilling their demands.

MMCRI Dean and Director C.P. Nanjaraj and others were present.