Mysuru to get more cycle tracks

With grant from DULT, MCC plans to develop them for enabling safe cycling infrastructure

Even as it could not make it to the 11 cities shortlisted under the Centre’s ‘Cycles4Change’ Challenge, Mysuru, the city that boasts of introducing the country’s first public bicycle sharing (PBS) system - TrinTrin - will soon see its cycling infrastructure ramped up, making Mysuru a “model cycling city”.

Mysuru was one among eight cities in the State which took part in the challenge, an initiative of Smart Cities’ Mission, for establishing a safe and cycling-friendly city. Bengaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru, Tumakuru, Davangere, Kalaburagi and Belagavi were the other cities listed in the challenge.

Only Bengaluru made it to the shortlist and is now eligible for a grant of ₹1 crore for improving its cycling infrastructure. The 11 shortlisted cities are Bengaluru, Warangal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Kohima, Nagpur, New Town Kolkata, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara.

The Cycles4change Challenge was launched in June last year and the cities registered had been asked to take up cycling-friendly initiatives as a part of “COVID-19 safe” strategy. Each shortlisted city was assured the special grant for introducing initiatives with assistance from national and international experts.

Mysuru City Corporation, which had taken up the challenge, is going ahead with its plans of improving cycling infrastructure regardless of Mysuru not being shortlisted.

With funds from the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), it is establishing more cycle tracks for making cycling safe and convenient for users.

The MCC had sent a proposal to the DULT seeking funds for developing cycle lanes and they are going to become a reality soon with the budget approved for the same.

“Eight to nine kilometres of cycling lanes are going to come up in Mysuru to enable safe cycling. Tenders will be invited and the tracks are going to be developed soon,” MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy told The Hindu.

Mysuru’s first bicycle track was developed on Lalitha Mahal Road, one of the city’s busiest roads. No new track was developed after this one though a few were planned after the PBS was launched. The first track was developed much before the PBS was introduced here.

The track was developed on one side of Lalitha Mahal Road that also ensured good shade as it was laid alongside the tall trees on the road surrounded by many heritage buildings. The stretch was identified for developing the track since cyclists had difficulty in commuting on the busy road.

Such lanes had become indispensable on other busy roads for increasing cycling culture and encouraging more people to use the under-utilised PBS.

The track expansion did not take off as planned by the MCC in the past. It was proposed to expand the track till Bannur Road (an increase of about 4 km) from Lalitha Mahal Road. The same track was also proposed for expansion till Vani Vilas Double Road covering a distance of about 4 km, from the start of Lalitha Mahal Road stretch, for hassle-free cycle movement.