Mysuru to get Gandhi Bhavan soon

The construction of Gandhi Bhavan, next to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Complex on Bannur Road here, is expected to be ready in the next three months with 70% of the works completed. The Gandhi Bhavan is coming up at a cost of ₹3 crore.

During Siddaramaiah’s first tenure as Chief Minister, he had announced in the 2016-17 budget to set up Gandhi Bhavans in every district to spread the philosophy of the father of the nation. Mr. Siddaramaiah had announced that these would be set up in each district through the Department of Information and Public Relations at a cost ₹3 crore.

Accordingly, the Gandhi Bhavan in Mysuru is taking shape and will carry out activities as visioned all through the year once it is ready. The initiative is aimed at holding meetings, seminars and conferences on Mahatma Gandhi to spread his principles and messages to the younger generations, a press release said here.

Coming up on a one-acre plot, the building is being constructed on a 100x100 sq feet area. It consists of a library, a conference hall, training centre, a photo gallery, a 100-seater meeting hall, an indoor space with exhibits, office and other facilities.

The Gyarah Murti statue, on the lines of the monument in Delhi that commemorates the country’s struggle for independence, will come up in front of the bhavan on a lawn in addition to the artworks and a gallery on the freedom movement.

A committee headed by the DC will monitor the maintenance of the structure, the note said.