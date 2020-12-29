Mysuru to get C & D waste recycling plant

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Tuesday gave its approval for establishing a construction and demolition waste recycling plant in the city.
Mayor Tasneem, who was chairing her last council meeting to mark the end of her tenure, said the contract is for a period of 5 years.
The agency to implement the works has already been identified but the council members objected to it on the grounds that tenders were not invited for other agencies to bid for the works. However, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who attended the meet, pleaded that the agency should be allowed to implement and handle the construction debris which was being dumped in open places and marring the beauty of the city.
The members also raised issues pertaining to revenue sharing model but the MP said “Let the agency entrusted with the works take up the project in the interest of the city”. At present the Outer Ring Road has become a dumping yard and is a major eyesore and this should be reclaimed, he added.
Later, MCC Health Officer D.G.Nagaraj told The Hindu that the plant will be operated as a PPP model and will have no financial implications for the Corporation. The agency has agreed to commission the plant within 3 to 4 months and will have a capacity to handle at least 100 tonnes per day.
Lack of C & D waste and debris recycling plant was one of the factors having a negative bearing on the city in its performance in the Swachh Bharat survey and its implementation will shore up Mysuru’s hygiene quotient.
