Mysuru to be promoted as next hub for tech, innovation

MYSURU

15 July 2021 19:34 IST

The Mysuru cluster of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, an initiative of the State government, is being launched today

The activities of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), an initiative sponsored by the State government, are being launched in Mysuru on Friday to help accelerate and position the city as an alternative destination for technology and innovation beyond Bengaluru.

Mysuru is emerging as one of the preferred destinations for businesses across several industry verticals and the KDEM Mysuru cluster has been brought together for the purpose.

As a first step, the government has put together an advisory committee comprising industry leaders - Pavan Ranga, Director, NR Group and CEO Rangsons; Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, MD and CEO, Lahari; Sanjay Srinivasmurthy, Managing Director, Silicon Road Ideation Labs; and Krishnadas Unni, Executive Director, Client Innovation, IBM from Mysuru - to head the KDEM Mysuru cluster specific activities.

The Mysuru cluster is also supported by TiE Mysuru and K-Tech, according to the committee.

The cluster will be launched in a virtual session starting at 11.30 a.m. on Friday which will bring together the mission heads from the government - Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister and Additional Chief Secretary to Government - Department of Electronics ITBT and S and T; and B.V. Naidu, Chairman, KDEM and the Mysuru cluster.

The session will cover topics such as “Objectives and Partnerships”, “Accelerating Growth”, “The Beyond Bangalore Initiative”, “Brief about KDEM and the progress so far”, and “Mysuru launch strategy”, a release from KDEM said.

Event is open only through registration and to register visit https://events.jaatre.live/registration/99539081/20?p1=Email&p2=&p3=&p4=&p5=

Mr. Naidu, in the release, said, “KDEM will act as a knowledge bridge between industry and government by helping and supporting in the implementation of policies promoting industries. KDEM also envisages supporting GoK to reach the target of USD 150 Bn in the State’s IT exports.”

Mr. Pavan Ranga said the focus is on building the State as a brand and enhancing its leadership position across segments. “As Bengaluru has been established as an IT hub, we would like to make Mysuru the next destination for global business and boost our economy.”

“Through this initiative, we want to contribute towards digitisation of our nation. KDEM-Beyond Bengaluru chapter will help position Karnataka well with technology sector-specific investment reports. With this relaunch, the core committee will focus on skilling 2 million people in the new emerging technologies and help the nation achieve its Mission 2025-$5-trillion economy,” Mr. Ranga said.

KDEM is an initiative launched by the State government in 2020 with an objective to build the innovation and technology ecosystem Beyond Bangalore and contribute 30 per cent to the State's GDP by 2025. The key milestones include the creation of 10 lakh direct and indirect jobs through startups and IT/ITES services.