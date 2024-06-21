Mysuru, the yoga hub, celebrates Yoga Day with exuberance

The International Day of Yoga (IDY-2024) was celebrated across Mysuru city with exuberance, promoting the ancient art for establishing a healthy living.

The Mysuru division of South Western Railway marked International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm, aligning with this year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society.” The event, aimed at promoting global peace, harmony, and progress, was held at the Railway Kalyana Mantap in Yadavagiri here.

The celebration was inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager, Shilpi Agarwal. In her address, Ms. Agarwal outlined the numerous benefits of yoga, urging railway employees and their families to integrate regular yoga practice into their lives.

She elaborated on the relevance of yoga in today’s fast-paced world, emphasising the necessity of continuous practice to achieve holistic well-being. This initiative reflects the South Western Railway’s commitment to the holistic health of its employees and their families, fostering an environment of peace, harmony, and progress.

The event featured the participation of Additional Divisional Railway Manager,(General)Mysuru, Vinayak Nayak, and E. Vijaya, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infra and Operations), along with other senior officers and approximately 200 staff members. The Yoga session, lasting for an hour, was conducted by representatives (Shikshaks) from the Art of Living. The Shikshaks guided the participants through basic asanas as per the common Yoga Protocol, highlighting the immense benefits of each asana.

International Yoga Day was also observed in a similar fashion at various stations and depots across the Mysuru division of South Western Railway, promoting a widespread culture of health and well-being through yoga, a press release from the railways said.

YOGA AT CSIR-CFTRI CAMPUS

CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru celebrated International Yoga Day 2024. This year’s focus is on the transformative power of yoga to enhance the well-being of individuals and contribute to a healthier society.

CFTRI staff research scholars and students actively participated by performing yoga in the campus in front of Cheluvamba Mansion. Food Research Institute Gymkhana (FRIG), which is a sports club of CFTRI, coordinated the entire event.

Kunal Sharan, Scientist and Secretary, FRIG welcomed the participants. Mr. Gangadarappa and his team members guided the yoga session. N.K. Rastogi, director in charge and chief scientist spoke about the theme and various health benefits of yoga and advised the participants to do yoga regularly. Earlier, as a prelude to IDY, daily practice sessions were held from May 29 until Friday in the campus.