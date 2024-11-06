Mysuru: The ideal film-making hub

Mysuru was once a big hub for film shooting and it was every filmmaker’s ‘ideal destination’ for production because of the beautiful locations it would provide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not just for Kannada films, Mysuru was a favourite destination for shooting for other language films too. From Bollywood to Sandalwood, Mysuru used to be in the top of filmmakers’ list of locations.

“More than 300 locations have been identified in and around Mysuru to emphasise why the city is the ideal location for establishing the film city project. Mysuru has always been a film shooting-friendly city,” said filmmaker S.V. Rajendra Singh Babu.

“I don’t think there is any city in the country that has so many locations within a short distance,” he added.

The Premier Studios here was once a prime spot for shooting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.