Mysuru: The ideal film-making hub

Published - November 06, 2024 10:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Brindavan Gardens near Mysuru has been one of the favourite destinations for film shooting in the past for many filmmakers.

| Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Mysuru was once a big hub for film shooting and it was every filmmaker’s ‘ideal destination’ for production because of the beautiful locations it would provide.

Not just for Kannada films, Mysuru was a favourite destination for shooting for other language films too. From Bollywood to Sandalwood, Mysuru used to be in the top of filmmakers’ list of locations.

“More than 300 locations have been identified in and around Mysuru to emphasise why the city is the ideal location for establishing the film city project. Mysuru has always been a film shooting-friendly city,” said filmmaker S.V. Rajendra Singh Babu.

“I don’t think there is any city in the country that has so many locations within a short distance,” he added.

The Premier Studios here was once a prime spot for shooting.

Published - November 06, 2024 10:22 pm IST

