Mysuru temples hold pujas over Ayodhya temple

January 22, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Saraswathi, mother of Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, lighting the 111-foot-long agarbathi in Mysuru on Monday. MP Pratap Simmha, R. Guru, and others were present.

Saraswathi, mother of Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, lighting the 111-foot-long agarbathi in Mysuru on Monday. MP Pratap Simmha, R. Guru, and others were present. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

On the installation of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya, special pujas and rituals were held at temples in Mysuru city, primarily Ram and Hanuman temples. The temples were specially decorated for the occasion and they played Ram Bhajans in the morning.

At the temples inside the palace premises, special pujas were conducted and members from the erstwhile royal family, including Pramoda Devi Wadiyar were present and watched the rituals. The bhajan groups recited devotional songs. Tourists visiting the palace visited the temples and witnessed the rituals, which were conducted by the Palace Board.

The scion of erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and his wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar attended the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya.

In some temples here, prasada was distributed to the devotees. Organisations and individuals distributed sweets and prasada at the circles and junctions where cutouts and posters of Ram were put up in view of the inauguration of the Ayodhya temple.

