Mysuru temple to distribute two lakh ladoos on New Year

The Yoga Narasimhaswamy Temple is readying to distribute two lakh ladoos on January 1 to mark the dawn of the New Year.

The temple will be open from 4 a.m. till midnight on that day to enable devotees to have darshan. There will be special rituals for the deity with ingredients specially procured from Srirangam and Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

After the darshan, every devotee will be receive a ladoo as ‘prasada’, the temple authorities said.

Fifty cooks specialised in making ladoos have been working round the clock since December 20. They expect to finish making two lakh ladoos by December 31.

The temple authorities said they would prepare 10,000 ladoos, each weighing 2 kg, apart from the two lakh ladoos of 200 gm each. The ladoos will be distributed to visitors without any discrimination, they said.

Apart from ladoos, the temple authorities will also prepare 20 quintals of puliyogare for free distribution to devotees. The temple began the practice of distributing ladoos in 1994. What started with 1,200 ladoos has grown over the years, the authorities said.

To ensure that the ladoos are prepared under hygienic conditions, the health inspector of the Mysuru City Corporation recently inspected the premises and the mode of preparation. The ladoos require 100 quintals of sugar, 3,000 litres of oil, 200 kg of cashew, 200 kg of raisins or dry grapes, 100 kg of badam, 200 kg of diamond sugar, 500 kg of boora sugar, 50 quintals of gram floor, and 100 kg of clove, among other ingredients.