Mysuru temple to distribute 2 lakh ladoos on New Year

December 29, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The authorities at the Yoga Narasimhaswamy temple at Vijayanagar in the city will distribute more than 2 lakh ladoos to devotees to mark New Year on January 1, 2023. They will also distribute 20 quintals of ‘’puliyogare’’ that day and on Vaikunta Ekadashi which is on January 2.

A tradition initiated with distribution of 5000 ladoos in 1994, it has swelled over the years and has crossed the 2 lakh mark in recent years.

The head priest and founder of the temple, Bhashyam Swami, who is also a renowned Sanskrit scholar, said here on Thursday that the temple will be open to devotees for darshan from 4 a.m. The New Year being a Sunday, the temple authorities expect a higher footfall compared to the previous years, he added.

He said as New Year and Vaikunta Ekadashi falls on successive days, the rush could be higher and the temple will remain open from 4 a.m. to midnight on both the days.

The ladoo preparations are underway and 60 expert cooks from different parts of the State have started the preparations for which they are using 75 quintals of groundnut flour, 200 quintals of sugar, 6,000 litres of oil, 200 kg of cashew, 20 kg of dry grapes or raisins, 100 kg of badam, 500 kg of diamond sugar, 20 kg of pista, 50 kg cardamom or elaichi, 100 kg of clove etc to ensure its unique flavour. Sri Bhashyam Swami said it will be similar to the famed Tirupati ladoos and 10,000 of them will be of large size weighing 2 kg, the rest will weigh 150 gm.

The temple administrative officer, Srinivasan, said as the government has issued norms to be followed in view of spurt in COVID-19 cases, all devotees should compulsorily wear masks and also ensure social distancing.