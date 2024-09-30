Mysuru team wins State-level sports championship for hearing impaired

A team from Mysuru won the all-round championship at the 14th State-level sports meet for the hearing impaired in Bagalkot on September 29. They got 173 points in various events held in the Basaveshwara High School ground.

The Bengaluru team secured 103 points and athletes from Mandya district secured the third position with 64 points. The host Bagalkot team secured 7th position by scoring 29 points.

The Bagalkot District Deaf Sports Association organised the three-day event in collaboration with the Karnataka Deaf Sports Federation. A total of 465 athletes from 20 districts of Karnataka, including 126 female students aged 12 to 18 years, participated.

New event-level records

Uttara Kannada’s Preeti Hegde cleared 1.10m in women’s high jump (above 18 years). She set a new record.

Govindaraju of Tumakuru cleared 1.50m in men’s under-18 high jump and set a record.

In high jump for women under 18 event, Tumakuru’s Mohita R. set a record of 1.20 m.

V. Kumar, President, All India Deaf Sports Federation, New Delhi, said the winners will compete at the national level event to be held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh in March 2025.

