Mysuru taluks bordering Kerala on high alert

The areas bordering Kerala in Mysuru have been put on high alert in the wake of the third case of coronavirus infection being confirmed in Kerala on Monday.

The Health Department has begun carrying out an awareness programme in the taluks of H.D. Kote and Nanjangud in the district to ensure that persons showing symptoms of coronavirus infection after visiting China or coming in contact with people visiting China approach the health authorities immediately.

Apart from distribution of handbills, pamphlets and other publicity material, appeals have been made by the authorities through radio. Distribution of handbills is underway at bus stands, railway stations and places of tourist interest including Mysuru palace and zoo. Screening of passengers has also been taken up at the Mysuru airport, said District Health Officer Venkatesh.

In case the health officials come across any suspects, they will be brought to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru, where facilities for their isolation and treatment are in place.

The district health officials have also identified two persons, who had returned to Mysuru after a visit to China last month. “But, they are showing no symptoms of the virus. But, we will continue to keep a watch on them”, said Dr. Venkatesh.

Mysuru District Vector-borne Diseases control officer S. Chidambara, however, sought to clarify that the authorities are focusing only on persons showing the symptoms and had returned from Wuhan in China, where the infection is believed to have originated. “Only persons who visited China during December 2019 and January 2020 and showing symptoms will be isolated. For, there are other respiratory viruses”, he said.

Contending that there was no need for panic over the confirmation of positive cases of coronavirus in Kerala, Dr. Chidambara said the health officials in the neighbouring State had quarantined an estimated 1,000 people, who had returned from China during the last two months.

“As per the standard protocol, they will be allowed to go out only after spending the mandatory 28 days in isolation without showing any symptoms”, he said.