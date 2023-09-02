ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru-T. Narsipur, Mysuru-Nanjangud highway to be asphalted

September 02, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The project costs around ₹130 crore and has been approved by the Centre

The Hindu Bureau

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, and NHAI official discussing the repair and asphalting of Mysuru-T. Narsipur road, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The repair and asphalting of Mysuru-T. Narsipur and Mysuru-Nanjangud highway will be taken up and the project costing around ₹130 crore has been approved by the Centre.

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, said as Dasara is fast approaching the repair and asphalting of the Mysuru-Nanjangud stretch will be taken up on a priority basis and completed before the commencement of the festival. He said during Dasara there will be heavy traffic between Mysuru and Nanjangud besides VIP movements and hence the stretch of about 22 km will be taken up first.

He said the Mysuru-T. Narsipur stretch will also be repaired and asphalted and the terms and conditions include 5 year maintenance by the contractor. The blackspots or accident spots on the stretch is coming in for special focus and vegetation would also be cleared to improve visibility.

The MP also revealed that there was a proposal to convert the Nanjangud-Gundlupet stretch to a four-lane highway due to heavy traffic. The DPR has to be finalized and there was ready availability of land for highway widening, he added.

